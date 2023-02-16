RACINE — Ephraim Slamka was thrilled to hear the news.

It was last May, and a doctor reached out inquiring if he could assist with scientific research.

Slamka quickly agreed, since he yearned for hands-on experience.

“This is the sort of stuff that I’ve been reading about and dreaming about since I was a little kid,” Slamka said.

Slamka, a senior at Walden III High School, loves learning, especially about science. His childhood heroes included Bill Nye and Stephen Hawking.

“There's just so much in this world to see,” Slamka said. “I want to understand it. There’s that thrill of discovery, of being able to learn something, and then once I’ve learned it, I can help other people learn it, too.”

After agreeing to work with a doctor at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Slamka spent the next several months teaching himself a coding language, working in-person for a week at the cancer center in New York City, researching the best ways to analyze human microbiome data and writing a paper that detailed his findings.

Slamka said the process was highly challenging yet enjoyable.

“This has been one of the most difficult, perhaps the most difficult, experience of my life, and it was amazing,” Slamka said. “I had no idea what I would be going into. This happened to be what worked out, and I'm so happy that it is what happened.”

Slamka was also recognized for his work. Last month, he took fifth at the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium regional for students from Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The title of Slamka’s research is “TaxHorn: A Novel, Taxonomy-Aware, Beta-Diversity Metric for Comparison of Microbiome Populations.”

His work “could potentially be used to detect the beginning of bacterial infections within immunocompromised individuals so that they can be medicated before an infection can fully develop and to further our understanding of the microbiome as a whole,” according to his paper’s abstract.

By placing fifth, Slamka advanced to the National JSHS in Virginia in April.

He was glad to advance to the national stage and accomplish something he put his mind to.

“I hold myself to high standards,” Slamka said. “I wanted to prove to myself that I was able to do stuff like this.”

Making it to nationals was rewarding, but Slamka said the real-life experience he gained working on the project was the most fulfilling part.

“The competition itself wasn’t anywhere as big a deal to me as the research itself, getting to actually learn all these new things, being in this workplace environment and doing real science,” Slamka said. “I created something completely new that has real potential to benefit the field.”

At the state symposium last month, Slamka gave a 12-minute speech summarizing his research and then answered questions for six minutes.

He wrote a script for the speech and often practiced to get the timing correct. Hours before he spoke, Slamka was still tweaking the script.

Walden Principal Jeff Sturdevant expressed pride in Slamka for taking on a new challenge and completing the research paper and presentation.

“This really has pushed him out of his comfort zone a little bit, which is hard for any person, much less a high school student trying to absorb all of this new information,” Sturdevant said.

Sturdevant taught Slamka sixth grade English at Walden and said he “was always hungry and thirsty for more information.”

According to Sturdevant, Slamka was a bright student who always collaborated with and helped classmates, which remains true to this day.

Slamka has become more confident and matured over the past several years, learning from people with different experiences who have shaped his perspective.

“He’s brilliant … but also he puts himself in places where he can be a voice and advocate for others,” Sturdevant said.

Informed by his parents, both of whom are teachers, Slamka has worked to serve others.

“Maybe it’s just that I’ve often been more of an awkward kid, so I naturally sympathize with a lot of people,” Slamka said. “I don’t know, I just want to do something that will matter, and I don't like seeing people hurting or unhappy.”

The microbiome research made Slamka more interested in studying immunology in college, especially since it provides an avenue to assist people.

“That's really what I want to do with my life, is to make a difference,” Slamka said. “There’s always going to be more people who need help.”

Sturdevant is excited to see what the future holds for Slamka.

“I know he’s going to do great things, but I’m most excited to see the impact he can have on his community, on the world,” Sturdevant said.

25 of the smallest mammals in the world 25 of the smallest mammals in the world African striped weasel Red slender loris Silky anteater Degu Senegal bushbaby Coruro Lesser dwarf lemur Common marmoset Domesticated guinea pig Lesser Egyptian gerbil Sugar glider Lesser hedgehog tenrec Eastern chipmunk American red squirrel Ermine Wood lemming Montane vole Common vampire bat Grant's golden mole Hairy-footed dunnart Little pocket mouse Tasmanian pygmy possum Eurasian pygmy shrew Proboscis bat Narrow-nosed planigale