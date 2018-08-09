A rising star in college basketball’s coaching ranks threw a punch that led to the death of a New York City tourist who apparently mistook him for an Uber driver, police said on Thursday.
Wake Forest assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said.
Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, made contact with the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding, police said.
A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Szabo may have been drunkenly banging on car windows before Jones allegedly confronted him. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to speak publicly.
The coach got out, followed Szabo to the sidewalk, clocked him and sped off, police said. Szabo never regained consciousness and was taken off life support on Tuesday.
Jones, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police on Thursday, accompanied by a lawyer. He is awaiting arraignment on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Tennis
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event.
After Suarez overcame a 5-1 deficit to tie the second set at 5, Stephens broke serve for a 6-5 lead and scored four straight points to put away the match, ending it with a sharp cross-court forehand.
“Maybe the old me would have kind of freaked out,” Stephens said. “I was kind of like, ‘OK, it’s fine, she’s allowed to play well. Just kind of regroup.’ I did that. I was happy with that.”
The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the quarterfinals, the American will face Anastaija Sevastova of Latvia, a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over 10th-seeded Julian Goerges of Germany.
Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.
The top-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Venus Williams in the second match of the day for both players. Halep set up a quarterfinal against sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Russia’s Maria Sharapova.
- Greek teen Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday in the Rogers Cup at Toronto.
The 19-year-old Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb’s serve early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarterfinal.
