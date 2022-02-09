W. Sixth Street Bridge, Racine

The W. Sixth Street Bridge opened In December 1928. According to the Racine-Journal News archives, the structure was constructed by the Zandella Construction Company of Manitowoc at a cost of $90,000.

The bridge was embellished with many gargoyles and other figures, including eagles, in various colors.

The bridge was reduced to rubble in December 2021 as the city looked to replace the concrete structure. The design firm picked to lead the project is Waukesha-based Ayres Associates, which has vowed to retain the original design by planning to preserve and reaffix a gargoyle panel among other preservationist ideas incorporated in the design.