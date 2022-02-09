 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
W. Sixth Street Bridge, Racine

Sixth Street Bridge

The Sixth Street Bridge that goes over the Root River and Horlick Park Drive in 2015.

The W. Sixth Street Bridge opened In December 1928. According to the Racine-Journal News archives, the structure was constructed by the Zandella Construction Company of Manitowoc at a cost of $90,000.

Ornamentation on the W. Sixth Street Bridge

Ornamentation on the side the Sixth Street Bridge that goes over the Root River and Horlick Park Drive on May 27, 2015.

The bridge was embellished with many gargoyles and other figures, including eagles,  in various colors.

The bridge was reduced to rubble in December 2021 as the city looked to replace the concrete structure. The design firm picked to lead the project is Waukesha-based Ayres Associates, which has vowed to retain the original design by planning to preserve and reaffix a gargoyle panel among other preservationist ideas incorporated in the design.

Down she goes

The Sixth Street Bridge over the Root River in Racine has been reduced to rubble on Dec. 2 as the city replaces the concrete structure originally built in 1928. 
