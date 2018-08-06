MADISON — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir attempted to reassure primary voters that she supports President Donald Trump, launching a new television ad Monday with U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy saying claims that Vukmir doesn’t back the president are “fake news.”
The ad running in La Crosse, Green Bay and Wausau comes after video surfaced last week from 2016 featuring Vukmir saying that Trump was “offensive to everyone” and suggested many Republicans would be reluctant to vote for him.
Both Vukmir and her Republican primary challenger Kevin Nicholson, a former Democrat, have campaigned as staunch Trump supporters. The winner of the Aug. 14 primary will advance to face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Vukmir initially endorsed Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker during the 2016 presidential campaign, then Florida Sen. Marco Rubio after Walker dropped out.
She then endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who won the Wisconsin primary, before she then got behind Trump and became part of a group of Republican women supporting his candidacy.
In Vukmir’s new ad, Duffy called ads that Vukmir didn’t support Trump were “fake news.”
“Leah stood with President Trump in 2016 and she will as your next senator,” said Duffy, who represents northern Wisconsin and has endorsed Vukmir in the primary.
The 2016 video showing Vukmir being critical of Trump was released last week by the conservative website Breitbart. The website used to be run by Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist for Trump. A super PAC aligned with Bannon has endorsed Nicholson in the Senate primary.
In the video, Vukmir says of Trump: “He’s offensive to everyone. He’s offensive to women. He’s offensive to men. He’s offensive to little people. He’s offensive to fat people. He’s offensive to everyone, and I — he offends everyone.”
Since the footage was released, Vukmir has insisted that she consistently stands with Trump. Nicholson initially supported Rubio and, like Vukmir, later endorsed Trump. Nicholson is running as a political outsider and has said Vukmir is only supporting Trump when it’s politically convenient.
Recent polls have all shown the Republican primary race to be about even.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.