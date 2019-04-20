RACINE COUNTY — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is planning to hold three listening sessions on Thursday, April 25, in Racine County, along with state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine.

Vos, a Burlington High School graduate, plans to connect with and hear from residents in Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly District, which he has represented since 2005. Vos became speaker in 2013.

Wanggaard was first elected to represent District 21 in the Senate in 2010, was removed via recall in 2012, but won his seat back in November 2014. Before taking state office, Wanggaard served on the Racine County Board from 2002-2011.

In a press release, Vos said he specifically hopes to hear feedback from constituents regarding Gov. Tony Evers' 2019-2021 recommended budget. Vos and Wanggaard conducted similar listening sessions two years ago after then-Gov. Scott Walker, a fellow Republican, recommended a 2017-2019 budget.

The first Vos/Wanggaard listening session is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., in Burlington.

At 5 p.m., the second listening session is scheduled to begin at Community State Bank, 1500 Main St., in Union Grove.

The final session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

To those who are unable to attend in person, comments and questions for Vos can sent via email to Rep.Vos@legis.wi.gov or over the phone by calling 608-266-9171.

Neubauer and Medicaid

Three Democrats in the state Assembly, including Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, held their own town hall-style community meeting Wednesday evening in Brookfield.

During that session, Neubauer — along with Milwaukee's Evan Goyke and Wauwatosa's Robyn Beckley Vining — talked up "the benefits of accepting these federal funds" from Medicaid, according to a press release.

Democrats across the state are holding town halls on the topic of Medicaid expansion.

“The support we heard at the town hall last night confirms the testimony I heard in Oak Creek, Kenosha, and in speaking with people throughout Racine. Wisconsinites overwhelmingly want their state government to accept the Medicaid expansion.” Neubauer said in a statement. “Expanding Medicaid is just the right thing to do. It will give more people access to affordable care, improve our economy, and save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“This isn’t a surprise,” Neubauer continued. “People in Racine and throughout Wisconsin have been talking for years about the need for more affordable, accessible care. The proposed Medicaid expansion does just that, and reinvests the savings.”

Neubauer is planning on holding "open office hours" from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at he Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.