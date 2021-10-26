Vos says more subpoenas, longer election probe possible

MADISON — The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly, who ordered an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, said Tuesday that more subpoenas may be needed and that the work could stretch into 2022.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos also said it was possible he would try to force the state’s top elections official to submit to an interview with attorney leading the investigation before a judge holds a hearing on the validity of the subpoena. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued last week in an attempt to block the subpoena.

A judge on Monday set a Dec. 23 hearing on the matter. Kaul did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Vos, at a news conference ahead of the Assembly session on Tuesday, said that it was “certainly possible if not likely” he would not wait until then to have Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe meet with lead investigator Michael Gableman, a retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.

Gableman’s contract, which allots $676,000 in taxpayer money for the investigation, runs through the end of December. Vos said it was not his goal to have the probe go past the end of the year, but “it might have to go longer.”