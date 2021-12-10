Vos says Biden president, won't disavow conspiracy theories

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly's top Republican is refusing to say claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election are merely conspiracy theories.

Speaker Robin Vos of Rochester told WDJT-TV in an interview that aired Thursday that many people believe Republican Donald Trump was cheated out of the presidency.

"I think people put ideas forward, sometimes they are proven to be true, sometimes they are not proven to be true, but I wouldn't say they are conspiracy theories," Vos said.

Asked if he believes Biden stole the election, Vos said only that Biden is the president.

Vos hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman earlier this year to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin. Gableman has taken intense criticism from Democrats for hiring partisan assistants but Vos defended him, saying he wants people who will ask questions and do research working on the probe.

Vos went on to say he believes Gableman's team should conduct their interviews behind closed doors, comparing the proble to a criminal investigation when police refuse to release details until their work is complete. Gableman is not a prosecutor or a detective and has no arrest or charging powers but Vos still said investigations shouldn't be conducted in public.

"I just think they all need to shut up," said Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach. "They know the election wasn't stolen and they are sowing doubt with the coming (2022) November election."

Judge sets hearing on Gableman request

A Waukesha County judge has scheduled a hearing for next month on Gableman's request that the Waukesha County sheriff compel the mayors of Madison and Green Bay to meet with him or else face jail time as part of his probe.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Ralph Ramirez issued the order during a scheduling hearing Friday, one day after a lawyer for Gableman demanded Jeffrey Mandell, an outside attorney for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, withdraw a letter he sent earlier this month criticizing Gableman's initial request.

Gableman had initially requested interviews with mayors and city clerks in five cities — a demand he later backed off. But in a legal filing last week in Waukesha County, Gableman asked for an order compelling the mayors to comply with an Oct. 22 legislative subpoena.

Mandell filed a letter with the court on Dec. 2 criticizing Gableman's request, which Mandell said was "not only lacking in legal merit and built upon a gross distortion of the relevant facts, but it departs so greatly from legal standards that Mayor Genrich intends to serve the Special Counsel with a motion for sanctions."

In the letter, Mandell said Genrich requests that the court dismiss Gableman's petition or order a scheduling hearing to allow both parties to fully address issues raised in the petition. Ramirez ordered the latter, which was held Friday.

Madison city attorney Mike Haas on Thursday sent a letter to Ramirez on behalf of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway seeking to join Genrich's request for dismissal. Haas said nobody with the city had received Gableman's initial filing and Rhodes-Conway has said repeatedly she is willing to testify before Gableman in a public setting.

Gableman's attorney Kevin Scott on Thursday sent a letter to Mandell demanding that he withdraw the Dec. 2 letter, which Scott said appeared to have been filed "for the improper purpose of creating undue delay and expense" to Gableman's investigation.

In a separate letter sent Thursday to Ramirez, Scott said Mandell's letter was "without reasonable basis in fact or law."

Ramirez will take up the matter on Jan. 21, about one month after a separate case filed in Dane County Circuit Court. In that case, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe, has sought a restraining order barring Gableman from seeking interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul's lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Gableman's investigation has largely focused on private election grants received by Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine from the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The state's bipartisan elections commission on Wednesday threw out challenges against the grant funding, which was used to help administer last year's election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyers with Madison's DeWitt law firm, who were retained as special counsel to the commission, dismissed the complaints against the five cities, saying they don't "raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred," according to documents provided Thursday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that, despite no objections from the commission's six members leading up to Wednesday's decision, two of the agency's Republican appointees — Bob Spindell and Dean Knudson — later said they disagreed with the decision to throw out the complaints. Spindell told the paper he had not seen emails from commission chairperson Ann Jacobs regarding the decision, while Knudson said he thought the email was spam.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 70 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

However, Republicans contend CTCL showered money on Wisconsin's largest and most liberal areas in an effort to boost turnout for President Joe Biden in a battleground state Trump narrowly won in 2016 and that Biden ended up winning by less than a percentage point last year.

Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

