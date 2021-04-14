Volunteers needed for work at Colonial Park

RACINE — Weed Out! Racine needs volunteers for these events:
- Invasive garlic mustard pulling will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 22, along the Root River Pathway in Colonial Park. Volunteers should park at the far end of Lincoln Park near the steelhead facility, walk across the bridge into the park and look for Weed Out! Racine signs.
- Small tree planting in Colonial Park will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. While the task does not require any specialized skills, agility and attention to detail are important. People can work individually or in groups of two or three. Volunteers should meet in the parking lot at the west end of West High Street for instructions and equipment gathering.
Volunteers should wear pants, socks and sturdy shoes. They should park at the far end of Lincoln Park near the steelhead facility, walk across the bridge into the park and look for Weed Out! Racine signs. People should bring work gloves and can volunteer any amount of time. For more information, contact Melissa Warner via email at melissa.warner3@a2q.com or call 262-639-0918.