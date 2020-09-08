Volunteer Center selling celebratory items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. is celebrating 20 years of service to Racine County.

Since 2000, thousands of volunteers have given their time and talents to projects benefiting Racine County residents from children to seniors.

People can order a celebratory item from the Volunteer Center’s online store at volunteerracine.org. Items can be picked up during a no-contact pick-up parade from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in the parking lot behind Rasmussen’s Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave.

Or people can just drop by to greet previous executive directors Marilynn Pelky (8 a.m.-noon) and Al Volmut (1-4 p.m.). Current executive director Michelle Ortwein will be on site all day.

Complimentary pens or removable bumper stickers will be given to all attendees.

