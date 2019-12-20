Volleyball: Wisconsin tops Baylor to reach NCAA championship

PITTSBURGH — Dana Rettke had 19 kills, Molly Haggerty added 15 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 on Thursday night to advance to the NCAA women's volleyball championship match.
Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face defending champion Stanford in the final Saturday night. The Cardinal swept Minnesota in the second semifinal.
Wisconsin is 3-0 in national semifinals, winning in 2000 and 2013 before falling in the finals both times.
Rettke also had eight blocks and Tiffany Clark added 18 digs for Wisconsin (27-6). Defense was key for the Badgers, as they held the Bears to a .183 hitting percentage.
Yossiana Pressley, the unanimous Big 12 player of the year, led Baylor (29-2) with 25 kills and 16 digs.