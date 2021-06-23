Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was among those trying to get their attention. He watched the play unfold right in front of him from the third-base dugout. A middle infielder in his playing career, he understood the situation.

“We saw him pull up, right in front of us. A number of us were trying to let them know,” Lovullo said.

“They have middle-infielder responsibilities, keeping their heads on a swivel. Watching them play, having played, sometimes you take for granted that the run’s going to score. It was just one of those plays. I feel like we’re good enough to execute it.”

It might not have mattered in the end because the Diamondbacks only managed two hits — and Peralta had their number again. He gave up just one hit to Arizona in 7⅓ innings in Milwaukee on June 4.

“It’s the second time he’s done that to us,” Lovullo said. “Fastball command, backdoor breaking balls, a combination of a lot of things he had working today.”

Arizona is normally an outstanding defensive team — Ahmed has been a Gold Glove winner. But the defense has been just one of many elements that has failed the Diamondbacks during a historic plunge that has seen them lose 41 of their last 47 games.