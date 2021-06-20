Vogelbach single lifts Brewers over homer-happy Rockies 7-6

DENVER — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth and the Milwaukee Brewers rebounded from Colorado’s four-homer barrage in the sixth inning to beat the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday.

The Rockies trailed 6-0 in the sixth before Yonathan Daza hit a two-run homer off Eric Lauer and Trevor Story followed with a 466-foot shot to chase the Milwaukee starter.

Reliever Zack Godley gave up a single, then a 456-foot homer to C.J. Cron to make it 6-5 with no outs. One out later, Joshua Fuentes tied it with the fourth of the inning.

It was the third time in franchise history and second time this season the Rockies hit four homers in an inning, and all three have come at Coors Field. The first time came June 6, 1999, against the Brewers and most recently April 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee took the lead in the ninth when pinch-hitter Jace Peterson singled off Daniel Bard (3-4), stole second and scored on a play at the plate on Vogelbach’s hit.

Devin Williams (3-1) struck out the side in the eighth to earn the win. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his third save in as many chances.