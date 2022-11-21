Visit with Santa at Kenosha History Center

KENOSHA — Santa will visit the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10 and 17. He will visit with children at no charge while parents take their own photos.

There will be holiday coloring stations set up for children to enjoy. Bob the Organ Grinder will provide a mix of holiday favorites and other fun tunes using a handcrafted street organ that was made in Bavaria, Germany. This type of organ is heard all over Europe and is one of those great old traditions that is kept alive by dedicated people today.

The Kenosha History Center Gift Shop will be open and Kenosha-centric items will be available to purchase for holiday gifts. In addition, the Southport Lighthouse will be open for tours and climbs on all three Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A lecture on the "Rouse Simmons Christmas Tree Ship" will be held at noon on those dates.