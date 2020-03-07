Virus: NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way SUN

NEW YORK — The NBA wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won’t play basketball in an empty arena.
The league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”
But when James was asked about that possibility after he scored 37 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-103 win over the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the NBA’s leading active scorer was definitive.
“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James said. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”
The memo, obtained by The Associated Press, says teams should identify which team and arena people would be necessary to conduct games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and corporate partners.
Teams should also be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”
Contents of the memo were first reported by The Athletic.
The letter also says teams should plan for scenarios in which media could attend games under revised media policies.
The league had already sent a memo to teams this week offering 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus — among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.
An NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, was played in an empty gym Friday in what was believed to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the coronavirus, though an NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel said it is “not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”
Meanwhile, across the globe on Saturday, more sports events were canceled or played without spectators.
Saturday’s game between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain in the French soccer league was postponed the day before, while players from Liverpool and Bournemouth were the first in the English Premier League to go without pre-game handshakes.
The Barcelona marathon was postponed from March 15 to Oct. 25. Organizers offered the estimated 17,000 runners, about half of them from abroad, the choice of running the rescheduled race or reserving a place for March 2021.
British sporting events could soon be held without spectators, with a meeting between sports bodies, broadcasters and the government set to take place on Monday. A full slate of Serie A soccer games in Italy, which has Europe’s largest number of virus cases, will be played Sunday in empty stadiums.
Some fans wore face masks to Liverpool’s game and in Germany the substitutes’ benches were disinfected ahead of Wolfsburg’s Bundesliga game against Leipzig.
In the world of cricket, England’s squad was handed “immunity packs” including hand sanitizer, sterilizing wipes and nasal sprays during its tour of Sri Lanka. Fist bumps replaced handshakes at a warm-up match. Australia’s team also had hand sanitizer for players during their loss to South Africa in a one-day international on Saturday.
In a rare case of an elite athlete being directly affected by the outbreak, the women’s Six Nations rugby game between Scotland and France on Saturday was postponed after a Scottish player was diagnosed with the virus. The Scotstoun leisure complex in Glasgow, where the game was due to be played, was closed.
The Russian national women’s football team is facing quarantine after playing a game in Germany amid the escalating COVID-19 outbreak.
Team doctor Eduard Bezuglov told Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Friday that the players’ clubs had been given recommendations based on a decree from Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
The city has ordered anyone returning from countries with virus outbreaks, including Germany, to isolate themselves for 14 days.
“I’m sure they will all follow the recommendations. After all, you don’t joke with these things. Looking after the players’ health is the main thing right now,” Bezuglov told RIA Novosti.
Russia beat Kosovo 5-0 in a European Championship qualifier played in the German city of Wiesbaden on Friday because Russia doesn’t recognize Kosovo as a state.
Around the world, more countries are canceling sporting events or holding them without spectators.
Saudi Arabia announced there would be no spectators for competitions starting Saturday. The kingdom has five confirmed cases and has restricted other gatherings, including halting all pilgrimages in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site.
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has not reported any virus cases but is canceling sporting events as a precaution “until the situation stabilizes,” the State Agency for Youth, Fitness and Sports said in a statement.
Central Asian governments have been wary of the virus spreading. The Asian weightlifting championships, a key Olympic qualifier, were called off Friday. They had been due to be hosted by Uzbekistan next month.