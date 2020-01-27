Virus fears spark stock sell-off

Most markets in Asia were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but Japan's Nikkei fell 2.03%, its biggest decline in five months. European markets also slumped. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 dove 2.7%.

Chinese health authorities have confirmed 2,750 cases of the virus along with 81 related deaths as authorities extended a week-long public holiday by an extra three days as a precaution against having the virus spread still further. The virus has spread to a dozen countries, including the U.S. Besides the threat to people's lives and health, investors are worried about how much damage the virus will do to profits for companies around the world.

Even if they're thousands of miles away from Wuhan, the interconnected global economy means U.S. companies have plenty of customers and suppliers in China. It's the world's second-largest economy, and it accounts for 6% of all revenue for S&P 500 companies over the last 12 months. That's nearly double any other country besides the United States, according to FactSet.

"Markets hate uncertainty, and the coronavirus is the ultimate uncertainty in that no one knows how badly it will impact the global economy," said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell.