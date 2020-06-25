VIRUS DIARY: A film writer goes back to the movies

It was a particularly bright and hot day in southwestern Pennsylvania — the kind of weather that might normally draw crowds into the air-conditioned respite of the silver screen. But on this day, it was only me, my brother and sister in the lobby where two masked employees stood behind the concessions stand.

I asked if it had been busy.

“No,” one said. “That’s what happens when there are no new movies.”

Across the lobby there was a poster for “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot surrounded by an explosion of colors forming jagged Ws. But all I could see was “June 5, 2020.” It was a date that had been precisely plotted far in advance, when it seemed reasonable to plan for things like movie releases. It had already come and gone.

Inside, every other row was taped off. I was most surprised to see two other people in there already. They had staked out seats near the back. I nodded, but it’s hard to give friendly social cues behind a mask.

Everything else felt oddly normal, which itself was unnerving. If you let yourself forget about the global pandemic for a moment, you might be able to convince yourself that you’re just in a theater under renovation. But the fantasy of normalcy is fleeting.