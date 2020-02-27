Virus: Asian baseball, soccer, rugby affected by new outbreak

Five-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Ian Thorpe said Australia's athletes should consider their long-term health before deciding to compete in Japan in July.

"I would most definitely be concerned," said Thorpe, who still has a profile in Japan long after retiring from competitive swimming. "What we need ...is to use some of the best expert disease specialists to find out what is the risk to the team. What is the risk to the other nations and how can we have an Olympic Games, one that is safe, that doesn't put athletes at risk?"

The impact of the Covid-19 virus on sports in Asia is already being noticed, with a surge of postponements spreading from China, where the outbreak started, to South Korea and Japan.

The three biggest soccer leagues in Asia have gone into recess, as the governments of China, South Korea and Japan try to contain the fallout of the rapidly spreading virus.

Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums because of the threat of the spreading coronavirus. The regular season is to open on March 20.