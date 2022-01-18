Virtual Trivia Night benefits Racine Literacy Council

RACINE — A Virtual Trivia Night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, to benefit the Racine Literacy Council.

Teams of eight can gather from anywhere and compete against other teams for prizes in this classic trivia competition. Companies can field teams. Individuals who do not have a team will be matched with others.

The cost is $40. To register, go to https://go.evvnt.com/960803-0.

The Racine Literacy Council serves roughly 200 Racine-area adults each year as they work to enhance their literacy skills, bringing them better jobs and quality of life. This Virtual Trivia Night is a fundraiser to support that work. Call 262-632-9495 for more information.

