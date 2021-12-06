Virtual tour of RAM exhibit on Mara Superior planned

RACINE — Since the beginning of the global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) has been expanding its virtual programming to provide would-be museum visitors an opportunity to engage virtually with art from the comfort of their home. In continuation of this effort, RAM announces an upcoming virtual tour of the museum's current exhibition, "Collection Focus: Mara Superior," a retrospective of the work of contemporary porcelain artist Mara Superior.

Blending past and present day concerns, notions of Americana and personal experience, Mara Superior playfully challenges — while simultaneously adding to — a history of porcelain decorative objects and tableware. With a singular aesthetic that feels reverent yet unique, Superior builds narratives that unfold through images, words and form.

This virtual visit of the museum galleries with Bruce W. Pepich, RAM executive director and curator of collections, and Lena Vigna, RAM curator of exhibitions, brings the exhibition to live. Their candid, informative discussion about Superior's work and inspiration offers a deeper understanding of the artist's creative journey.

This virtual tour will premiere at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, on the RAM Facebook page. A Facebook account is not required to watch the video, but viewers with an account will be able to ask questions during the premiere and receive responses from museum staff in real-time. The tour will launch simultaneously on RAM's YouTube channel, and may also be watched at ramart.org.

Including further insight, RAM has produced a 20-page exhibition catalogue with essays on the significance of Mara Superior's work, an abridged interview between the artist and Bruce W. Pepich, and representative images of Superior's pieces in the museum's permanent collection. This full-color publication is available for purchase online at racineartmuseumstore.org.

