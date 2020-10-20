 Skip to main content
Virtual live auction to benefit Camp Anokijig scholarship fund
PLYMOUTH — A virtual live auction to raise money for Camp Anokijig's scholarship fund, which benefits low-income children so they can attend a week-long summer camp experience, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

However, a silent auction will open for bidding Thursday, Oct. 22, and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

For details on the live auction and to take part in the silent auction, go to https://go.evvnt.com/697287-0.

