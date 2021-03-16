Virtual concert benefits Racine Zoo

RACINE — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on Racine Zoo operations. Due to the pandemic, the zoo has lost the ability to maximize its revenue sources with events and experiences. But, the animals still require food, care and medical attention.

To help raise funds, the Racine Zoo has teamed up with zoos and aquariums around the U.S. and today’s top country artists to produce a virtual concert fundraising event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

For a $30 contribution, part of which directly benefits Racine Zoo, participants will receive access to the “All Together for Animals” concert. Viewers will see performances by Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, Shy Carter and others.

The Racine Zoo will receive $15 for every $30 ticket sold.

To purchase an e-ticket, go to https://aftontickets.com/event/buybroadcastticket/ko69n12x3v?aff=RacineZoologicalGardens1.

