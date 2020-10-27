 Skip to main content
Virtual Arts and Crafts Show planned
Virtual Arts and Crafts Show planned

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean will host a free Virtual Arts and Crafts Show Nov. 20-Dec. 4 on its website, campmaclean.com.

There is a $25 fee to participate as a vendor. Go to ymcachicago.org/maclean/pages/camp-maclean-virtual-craft-fair or call 262-763-7742. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 18.

