Virtual Arts and Crafts Show planned

BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean will host a free Virtual Arts and Crafts Show Nov. 20-Dec. 4 on its website, campmaclean.com.
There is a $25 fee to participate as a vendor. Go to ymcachicago.org/maclean/pages/camp-maclean-virtual-craft-fair or call 262-763-7742. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 18.
