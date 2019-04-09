Virginia’s national champion men’s basketball team returned to campus at Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday and was greeted with a hero’s welcome.
A throng of several thousand fans serenaded coach Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, many in the crowd sporting newly acquired T-shirts celebrating the first national basketball title in school history.
The Cavaliers won the title Monday night, defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in Minneapolis.
The crowd chanted “U-V-A, U-V-A” as police motorcycles escorted the busses carrying the team into the parking lot of John Paul Jones Arena. The players and coaches walked down a path set off by barricades, high-fiving fans on their way to a podium.
Virginia post player Mamadi Diakite drew huge cheers when he got off the bus holding the national championship trophy high above his head, and the crowd chanted “Tony, Tony” when Bennett emerged.
“I guess this really happened,” Bennett told the crowd from a stage, drawing roars. “We won the national championship.”
- UCLA hired Cincinnati’s Mick Cronin, ending a lengthy search that started on the final day of December and concluded one day after the final game of the college basketball season.
Cronin agreed to a six-year, $24 million contract that will nearly double his $2.2 million salary with the Bearcats. He is scheduled to be introduced late Wednesday morning during a news conference at Pauley Pavilion.
Cronin could be considered UCLA’s Plan C after a messy sequence of events prevented the school from hiring Texas Christian’s Jamie Dixon or Tennessee’s Rick Barnes.
The Bruins failed to reach a deal with Dixon because of his $8 million buyout and couldn’t come to terms with Barnes after a series of intense negotiations resulted in the veteran coach remaining in Knoxville.
- For a second time in the storied history of St. John’s basketball, the Chris Mullin era is over.
The school’s greatest player “stepped down” as coach after four years on the job, citing a “personal loss.”
While the program progressed under Mullin during his time on the sideline, the results fell far short of his four sensational seasons on the court.
Athletic Mike Cragg director announced the decision, noting Mullin’s “contributions” and “deep passion for this program,” but did not detail reasons for the move.
Mullin, however, said in a separate statement he had suffered a “recent personal loss,” without elaborating. His older brother, Roddy, died last month at 58 after battling cancer for years. Gerard Richard Mullin played basketball at Siena from 1979-83.
- Former Lady Vols point guard Kellie Harper is returning to Tennessee, ready to take on the challenge of rejuvenating one of the biggest brand names in women’s college basketball.
Tennessee announced Harper was returning as the women’s hoops coach two decades after she played on three consecutive Lady Vols national championship teams. She replaces Holly Warlick, who was fired two weeks ago after a first-round NCAA Tournament exit.
NBA
Magic Johnson abruptly quit as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago.
Johnson didn’t tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers’ sixth consecutive losing season.
Johnson didn’t directly tie his decision to the future of coach Luke Walton, who was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But Johnson repeatedly mentioned Buss’ affinity for Walton and Johnson’s desire not to cause upheaval between them.
Johnson also says he’s tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering.
Soccer
Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein scored two goals each, and the United States routed Russia 10-0 in the final game of the preliminary round at the women’s world championship at Espoo, Finland.
Annie Pankowski had three assists, and Alex Carpenter added two as 15 Americans had at least a point.
The United States wrapped up pool play undefeated for a fourth straight world championship.
The U.S. will play Japan, a 3-2 winner over Sweden, in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Americans, the reigning Olympic champs, have won four straight world titles and seven of the last eight.
Football
DeMarcus Lawrence may not be the highest-paid Dallas Cowboys player in history for long. It doesn’t mean the club’s best defensive end can’t enjoy the distinction while it lasts.
DeMarcus Lawrence, 26, signed a $105 million, five-year contract with the Cowboys. His $21 million-per-year average tops retired quarterback Tony Romo, pass rushing predecessor and franchise sacks leader DeMarcus Ware and receiver Dez Bryant.
