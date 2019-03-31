Orange streamers rained down while Roger Federer held another championship trophy aloft, his familiar grin as wide as ever.
For the ageless Federer, winning never gets old.
Now 37, Federer became tennis’ first repeat champion of 2019 when he won his 101st career title Sunday by beating a hobbled John Isner in the Miami Open final, 6-1, 6-4 at Miami Gardens, Fla.
Federer neutralized Isner’s big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve. The 6-foot-10 Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.
Isner said afterward he didn’t yet know the nature or severity of the injury.
Federer, by contrast, is just fine. He was the Dubai champion on March 2, and runner-up to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells two weeks ago.
“This is a good phase, a good stretch for me right now,” Federer said. “I really feel super healthy. That’s why I have been able to play every day for the last four weeks. That’s something that maybe hasn’t always been the case for the last few years. So you appreciate these moments.”
Federer is 18-2 this year, best on the men’s tour, which stamps him as a threat to add to his record total of 20 Grand Slam titles in 2019.
“Unbelievable for you to keep winning and playing this level of tennis,” Miami tournament director James Blake, a former top-five player, told Federer at the trophy presentation. “It makes me feel like such an underachiever. We’re all just in awe.”
Isner also paid tribute to Federer during the ceremony.
“You were entirely too good today, entirely too good this whole tournament,” Isner said. “You are entirely too good your whole career. It’s absolutely incredible what you’re doing. We’re so lucky to have you in this game, and we all want you to keep playing and literally never retire. So keep it up, man.”
The first 33 men’s and women’s titles in 2019 were won by 33 different players, including Ashleigh Barty in the Miami women’s final Saturday. Federer is the first repeat winner in 20 men’s tournaments this year.
Auto racing
Lewis Hamilton’s surprise win for Mercedes at the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir, Bahrain was the latest present from rival Ferrari, served on a silver plate and wrapped with a red ribbon.
Hamilton won at a canter despite the Silver Arrows lagging behind the red Ferraris for most of the race.
First, Sebastian Vettel imploded under pressure from Hamilton, spiraling out of contention some 20 laps from the end as the pair of five-time Formula One champions fought for what seemed like second place.
Then it got even worse for Ferrari as race leader Charles Leclerc’s engine started losing power.
“(It was) just a loss of power, completely,” Leclerc said. “There were no signs before.”
It was the F1 equivalent of an open-goal in soccer for Hamilton, who took full advantage before getting a post-race hug from former Manchester United and England star David Beckham, who waved the checkered flag on Hamilton’s 74th career win. Only seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher has more with 91.
Leclerc finished third behind Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes somehow clinched a second straight 1-2 from two races, having been slower than Ferrari in pre-season testing and in Bahrain. Ferrari looked in ominous form after dominating every practice session and every section of qualifying on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) desert circuit.
“We were lucky. Ferrari out-performed us from the get-go,” Hamilton said. “It definitely feels weird. But what can you do? You can’t deny yourself (victory).”
Then, to rub further salt into Vettel’s wounds, Hamilton heaped praise on Leclerc — who drove brilliantly to secure pole position on Saturday and was only denied victory by problems with his car.
“Charles was incredible this weekend. He was so much faster than his teammate,” Hamilton said. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”
A despondent Leclerc thought he was going to become the third-youngest winner of an F1 race — after Max Verstappen and Vettel — having already become the second youngest to qualify on pole after Vettel.
“You have a dream since childhood, your first win in Formula One,” the 21-year-old driver from Monaco said.
Red Bull’s Verstappen placed fourth with Vettel crossing in fifth.
College basketball
Washington guard Jaylen Nowell, the Pac-12 Conference player of the year, announced he will enter the NBA draft.
Nowell released a statement on social media Sunday night ending the debate about whether he would declare for the NBA following a sophomore season where he led Washington scoring and was named the conference play of the year by the coaches.
