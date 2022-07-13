Vingegaard makes charge

The first big mountain stage shook things up at the Tour de France as defending champion Tadej Pogacar wilted toward the end of Wednesday’s 11th stage and lost the yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard and his team Jumbo-Visma were the big winners on the stage as the Danish rider claimed the famed jersey from Pogacar, the two-time defending champion who had been the dominant rider so far but cracked in the final ascent on Wednesday and fell more than 2 minutes behind.

Vingegaard and his teammates put on an impressive collective display throughout the day, with clever tactics early in the race and multiple attacks that ultimately unsettled Pogacar.

Vingegaard moved away from Pogacar in the brutal climb to the top of the Col du Granon to enjoy a winning finish to an epic day in the Alps. The 152-kilometer stage featured two other monster ascents, the daunting Col du Telegraphe and Col du Galibier.

It was Vingegaard’s first stage win at cycling’s biggest race. The Danish rider was runner-up last year in the general classification behind Pogacar.

“When I attacked I felt he was going to crack,” Vingegaard said. “This time I wanted victory. And I succeeded, and now I have the yellow jersey to keep on fighting all the way to Paris.”

Vingegaard was first at the summit, 59 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana, with Romain Bardet in third place, 1:10 behind. Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, was fourth, 1:38 off the pace.

After 11 stages, Vingegaard leads Bardet by 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Pogacar moved down to third, 2:22 back.

Basketball

LeBron James went on the defensive Wednesday after a snippet promoting his talk show “The Shop” left viewers with the impression that in his opinion WNBA star Brittney Griner might be rethinking her country’s commitment to her while she sits in a Russian prison.

“My comments on ‘The Shop’ regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” the NBA star tweeted Tuesday night. “I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc. inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days!”

The show clip that generated the controversy ran Tuesday. Offering little context, it showed James asking “How can she feel like America has her back?”

Griner was arrested in an airport near Moscow in February, where she was allegedly in possession of cannabis oil. U.S. diplomats have been pressured by friends, family members and teammates of Griner’s, but have so far been unsuccessful in securing her return. Relations between the U.S. and Russia have been especially poor since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a U.S. ally, in late February.

“I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’ ” James said in his TV show promo.

Griner’s Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard has said that if her team’s star were a heterosexual male like James, she suspects a deal may have been worked out by now to bring him home. James made sure his comments on Twitter were not misunderstood.

“Long story short #BringHerHome,” he tweeted.

James has nearly 52 million followers on Twitter. Like Griner, he has won Olympic gold twice for Team USA.

Track & field

Most runners, throwers and jumpers at the upcoming world championships only need look to their left, or right, to see where the biggest challenges lie.

For a select few, the main competition will be the clock.

A year after records fell fast and furious at the Olympics, track and field returns to the world stage at one of the sport’s most hallowed stomping grounds: Eugene, Oregon.

The city called “TrackTown USA” was put on the map by a great middle distance runner, Steve Prefontaine, then kept there by a colossus called Nike. It now has an upgraded $270 million stadium — the iconic Hayward Field — that features a very fast track for this, the first world championships to be held on U.S. soil.

Eugene had been slated to host in 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the Olympics by a year, which pushed track and field’s calendar back one year, as well.

“There’s always a chance that records will fall during championships, but at the same time you can never order them,” said Norwegian standout Karsten Warholm, who broke the longstanding 400-meter hurdles world record twice last summer, including leaving where it is today, 45.94 seconds, when he won gold at the Tokyo Games. “For me when I go to championships, it’s all about running for the medals, firstly. If it takes a world record, then hopefully it will be me that takes it.”

Almost certain to be a headliner over the 10-day meet, which begins Friday with medals being awarded in race walk and the 4x400 meter mixed relay, is 22-year-old hurdler Sydney McLaughlin. It is not hyperbole to say she’s a threat not only to win, but to smash a world record every time she sets foot on the red track at Hayward that features a force-reduction surface.

College athletics

New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark declared the league “open for business,” saying that while nothing is imminent all options will be considered as he takes over with conference realignment again shaking college sports.

Yormark made his introductory remarks Wednesday at the start of the conference’s football media days at AT&T Stadium. He was named Bob Bowlsby’s successor two weeks ago. The next day it was announced Southern California and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024, setting off all kinds of speculation about what moves might follow.

“We are exploring all options and we are open for business,” Yormark said, when immediately asked if the Big 12 was actively engaged in talks with any Pac-12 schools.

“Optionality is good, and we’re vetting through all of them,” he said, without being specific about schools. “I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. People understand the direction of the Big 12, and we’re exploring those levels of interest.”

With the Pac-12 down to 10 teams, any further significant loss of members could deal a fatal blow to a conference that was officially founded in 1959.