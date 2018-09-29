The Minnesota Vikings have been built around a stifling defense since Mike Zimmer was hired as head coach.
That foundation has developed a frightening amount of cracks, one-fourth of the way through Zimmer’s fifth season. The Vikings allowed 456 passing yards in their 38-31 loss in Los Angeles to the Rams on Thursday night, the highest total against them since 1980.
Zimmer said afterward he’s never been a part of pass defense so poor in his career, which includes successful stretches as an innovative defensive coordinator with Cincinnati and Dallas. The following afternoon, Zimmer wasn’t in any better of a mood when he was asked to assess the coverage breakdowns that led to five touchdown passes by Jared Goff.
“It was guys getting out of position. There was some misdirection plays. It was similar to what we’ve gotten before,” Zimmer said on a conference call with reporters on Friday. “Some of it was corners, some of it was safeties, some of it was linebackers, some of it was nickels, some of it was me.”
You?
“I might be over-coaching them some,” Zimmer said.
The good news is the Vikings have three extra days to recover from the Rams game and prepare for their trip to Philadelphia. The bad news is that next game is against the Super Bowl champion Eagles, who were last seen by the Vikings in that 38-7 blowout in the NFC championship game. As dominant as Zimmer’s defenses have been, certain teams with versatile and creative passing attacks have been able to exploit them. The Eagles last season and the Rams this year are two glaring examples.
PACKERS: Rookie cornerback Tony Brown was signed to the active roster from the practice squad after defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was placed on injured reserve.
Brown had joined the Packers’ practice squad after being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers following training camp. The 6-foot Brown had 89 tackles and three interceptions in 51 games at Alabama, where he also a valuable contributor on special teams.
Wilkerson had surgery this week after suffering a season-ending ankle injury during last week’s 31-17 loss at Washington. The signing of the veteran free agent in the offseason was intended to strengthen what was already a solid defensive line. Green Bay also signed defensive lineman Deon Simon to the practice squad. The 6-foot-4 Simon spent the first three weeks of the season on the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad.
COWBOYS: Linebacker Sean Lee has been ruled out Sunday against Detroit because of a hamstring injury, and defensive tackle Maliek Collins will be sidelined for a second straight week by a knee injury.
Lee’s absence means he will have missed at least one game because of injury in eight of his nine NFL seasons. The only exception was Lee’s All-Pro season of 2016 when he sat out a meaningless finale against Philadelphia after the Cowboys had clinched the NFC East title.
Hamstring issues sidelined Lee for five games last season. He was on the injury report with a hamstring problem before last week’s 24-13 loss to Seattle, then injured the other hamstring in the game.
JAGUARS: Jalen Ramsey backs up his big talk with big plays. Now the Jacksonville cornerback can crow about something else.
Ramsey was the overwhelming choice as the NFL’s top cornerback by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. The All-Pro received eight first-place votes in balloting released Friday.
“Big talent and a big mouth,” wrote New York-based lead NFL writer Barry Wilner. “Still, the guy can cover, isn’t afraid to hit, and likes to match up with the top receivers.”
Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams, last year’s top choice, was second and had the other two first-place votes, followed by Arizona’s Patrick Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.