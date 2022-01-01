Vikings will get cold shoulder

Three things to watch when the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay:

1. Brrrrrrr!

Once upon a time, long before the Mall of America was built in its place in Bloomington, Minn., old Metropolitan Stadium would host frigid Packers-Vikings games, too. But since moving indoors — first to the Metrodome, now to U.S. Bank Stadium — the only chilly showdowns happen in Green Bay, and only if the teams meet late in the season, as they will Sunday night.

With a forecast calling for temperatures in the single digits, this should be the coldest Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau Field ever, colder than a Dec. 23, 2017, matchup when the temperature at kickoff was 10 degrees. It also figures to be the coldest game Matt LaFleur has ever coached in, surpassing a Dec. 7, 2008 game between the Houston Texans (for whom LaFleur was an offensive quality control coach at the time) and the — you guessed it — Packers at Lambeau Field, where the temperature was 3 degrees at kickoff.

“I try not to focus on that too much. That’s totally out of our control. But you do in a sense have to get your mind right for that and just make sure you’re prepared,” LaFleur said. “I know it’s a lot easier for myself as a coach to make sure you’ve got the right clothing on, but our players definitely have to get their mind right for that. In my opinion, I do think it’s one of the advantages that we have of just playing in an outdoor environment like that.”

While running back AJ Dillon hasn’t played much in the cold in Green Bay, he is built for these conditions — “As you start, everybody’s fired up, and then you come back out for half and it’s like, ‘Do we really have to go out there for the second half back in the cold?’” Dillon said of opponents he faced at Boston College — but so is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who despite being a California native has always welcomed the cold. And that hasn’t changed now, at age 38, even as his predecessor, Brett Favre, became less tolerant of the deep frigid conditions at the end of his tenure.

“I like it colder, the better,” Rodgers said.

And his advice? “It’s about keeping your head and your hand warm when the weather dips below 10. I think the sweet spot where (the cold) is not as big of a deal is probably between 32 and 10,” Rodgers explained. “When it gets below 10, then the ball definitely becomes a little bit slicker — but we’ve had a lot of success over the years throwing it in this type of environment. It’s about keeping your hands warm and your head warm, and then not just sitting on that heated bench for too long because the difference between being super-warm on the bench and being cold on the field is a little drastic. So you’ve got to watch that. It’s something I’ve learned over the years.”

2. Roster juggling

The phrase of the week for the Packers was “contingency plans.” With their worst COVID-19 outbreak in full effect — the team managed to avoid being ravaged by the virus last season—players were going on and coming off the various COVID-19 reserve lists all week long and there could be more game-day activations coming thanks to the NFL’s altered return-to-play protocols, which now allow players to return from isolation after only five days.

So whether it was on defense (where cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles came back late in the week after missing last week’s game), on special teams (Bojorquez’s unclear status had Drayton auditioning alternative holders and the team was bringing in punters for tryouts) or on offense (where the tight end position was especially in flux), the coaches were prepping various game plans based on who might or might not be available.

How effectively those game plans can be executed — by whoever’s in the lineup — will be a major factor in the game.

“This whole year has been very unique. Obviously the COVID world out there is wild,” Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It's been very fluid. I mean, we've had so many different things that have been placed upon us, whether it be the quarantines, losing guys, just kind of everything that we've done. We're going to have to be able to adapt and I think for us, as coaches, we’ve got to prepare for everything. The guys that are going to be there, the guys that might not be there, we want to take advantage of whoever we have available for the game. That has been a little bit of a roller coaster.”

3. Trending up

For all the criticism the Packers special teams have endured this season — and, let’s be honest, deservedly so — the units may finally be reaching the point where they’re not dragging down the entire team with their cavalcade of mistakes.

After a train wreck of a performance against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12, the mistakes were fewer in Baltimore the final week (although the Packers did have three special-teams penalties), and in last week’s win against Cleveland, the coverage units were effective, the place-kicking operation was flawless, punter Corey Bojorquez was back to his usual consistent self, and the return game didn’t make an egregious errors.

With the playoffs looming, that improvement absolutely had to happen—and must continue.

“Things are trending in the right direction, but we have to continue to be better than our former selves each day and continue to try to stack days — stack days and get a little bit better each and every day,” special teams coordinator Mo Drayton said.

His unit will be challenged again by the Vikings, and could be forced to corral kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu without their two unit leaders, linebackers Ty Summers (on injured reserve with a hamstring injury) and Oren Burks after both tested positive for COVID-19. Nwangwu has a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns (of 99 and 98 yards) despite missing the first half of the season because of a preseason knee injury.

“We had our best special-teams practice to date on (Wednesday). The guys’ awareness, their attention to detail, is at a heightened level — almost as if they do not want to let down their big brother ‘OB,’ that’s what we call (Burks), or their big brother Ty Summers,” Drayton said. “Minnesota has a great kick returner. This guy can really go. So, we have a big, big challenge and we’re up for the challenge.”

