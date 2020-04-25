Vikings plug some big holes

The Minnesota Vikings patiently filled major needs on the offensive line and in the secondary with two more picks on Friday night, taking advantage of a deep draft without having to move up and adding three more selections for the final day for good measure.
Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland went to the Vikings in the second round at 58th overall, and Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler was their choice in the third round at 89th overall. Then they dealt the 105th pick, one of the compensatory selections at the end of the third round, to New Orleans for picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.
“You were kind of like, ‘Let’s hold our horses here and just be a little patient and see how things start to fall,’” general manager Rick Spielman said.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland posted some standout numbers at the scouting combine after three years as the starting left tackle for the Broncos.
His athleticism is one of his primary attributes, boasting the mobility to make zone blocks that are key to offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak’s system. Boise State ran an offense with similar tendencies and philosophies, a transitional advantage amid the virus-caused uncertainty of when rookies will actually be able to get in-person practice time with the new team.
“I think it’s a huge benefit for me to be coming from a zone type scheme and then going right back into one,” Cleveland said.
Six offensive tackles were taken in the first round, but only one was off the board in the second round when the Vikings came on the clock. Washington has been shopping seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who sat out last season in a health-related dispute with the team, but the Vikings didn’t bite and went with the rookie instead without having to give any assets up.
“We thought about going up, potentially, but we just felt like with all the players left on the board, we would just sit and wait and get our guy,” college scouting director Jamaal Stephenson said.
Cleveland was timed in the 40-yard dash at the combine in 4.93 seconds, the third-fastest among all offensive linemen. He performed 30 repetitions at 225 pounds on the bench press, the fifth-most at his position in Indianapolis two months ago.
“I’m not quite sure if he faced the kind of people that he’s going to see at the NFL level that he saw at Boise. I think there will be an adjustment, like there is for most, but he’s a smart guy,” Stephenson said. “He’ll figure it out. He loves football. He’s tough. We think he’s going to be OK.”
The Vikings have two established tackles in Riley Reiff and Brian O’Neill, so if Cleveland proves to be a quick study Reiff could move to guard. Or Cleveland might slide inside for the time being.
“The coaches will figure out the best five offensive linemen,” Spielman said.
The Vikings used their two first-round picks to fill voids at wide receiver (LSU’s Justin Jefferson) and cornerback (TCU’s Jeff Gladney). Jefferson went 22nd overall, the fifth wide receiver taken. Gladney was the 31st pick, after the Vikings moved down six spots in a swap with San Francisco that landed them extra selections in the fourth and fifth round.
LIONS: D’Andre Swift’s favorite all-time running back is Barry Sanders, even though he was born after the Hall of Famer ended his career with the Detroit Lions.
Swift heard so much about Sanders that he watched the way he ran and tried to emulate him.
The Lions, clearly, loved what they saw Swift do at Georgia.
Detroit took Swift early in the second round of the NFL draft with a slightly surprising pick.
The Lions had a pair of selections in the third round, including No. 85 overall as part of the trade that sent Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to Philadelphia. They used that third-round pick from the Eagles in a deal with Indianapolis to move up to No. 75 to select Ohio State guard Jonah Jackson.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn disputed a report that Detroit backed out of a trade to acquire the No. 90 pick from the Houston Texans, whose coach, Bill O’Brien, was shown on TV visibly upset.
“I’m not sure what that was about, but we didn’t have a trade,” Quinn said.
Detroit took Notre Dame linebacker Julian Okwara earlier in the third round. His brother, Romeo, is a defensive end for the Lions.
“It’s definitely a dream,” Julian Okwara said. “I’m pretty much speechless. I’m kind of just still letting it marinate and thinking about it.”
