Vikings lose LB Anthony Barr to season-ending pectoral tear

The 49ers were waiting for MRI results Monday on potential season-ending injuries to defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas because the MRI truck expected to meet them at their hotel in West Virginia broke down.

The broken down truck, however, is the least of the concerns for coach Kyle Shanahan.

Along with the injuries to two starting defensive linemen, the Niners are also dealing with a high ankle sprain to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that likely will sideline him this week, a sprained MCL that has shut down Raheem Mostert and injuries to running back Tevin Coleman (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) that all came during a 31-13 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam.

The All-Pro running back is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.