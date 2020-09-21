Vikings lose LB Anthony Barr to season-ending pectoral tear

Minnesota Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.
Barr was hurt before halftime of Minnesota’s 28-11 loss Sunday at Indianapolis, and Zimmer said the seventh-year pro would be placed on injured reserve.
Barr has not missed more than four games in any of his previous NFL seasons since the Vikings drafted him out of UCLA with the ninth overall pick in 2014. Barr signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract in 2019, but the Vikings aren’t on the hook for much more after this season. Barr has been a vital part of Zimmer’s scheme along with his close friend, fellow linebacker and former college teammate Eric Kendricks.
The Vikings (0-2) will now have three starters on injured reserve, with Barr joining defensive end Danielle Hunter and right guard Pat Elflein. Zimmer has said Hunter and Elflein will not require long-term absences, but the Vikings have been especially guarded about their injuries. Hunter was hurt in training camp and has not played yet due to a reported neck injury. He went on IR before the opener. Elflein reportedly hurt his thumb in practice Wednesday, when he was put on IR.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley likely will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.
The Giants (0-2) said an MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.
Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The No. 2 overall draft choice in 2018 dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.
- Quarterback Drew Lock could be out until midseason with a severely bruised throwing shoulder and whenever he does return he’ll be without his top target for the rest of the season.
Coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday that Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his left ACL in his season debut Sunday at Pittsburgh and is done for the season.
Sutton, who had three receptions for 66 yards after missing the opener with a sprained right A.C. joint, got injured while making the tackle on an interception by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden in Denver’s 26-21 loss to the Steelers.
Sutton made the Pro Bowl last season after catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns despite a turnstile at quarterback.
- The injury bug that has thrown a wrench into the San Francisco 49ers’ season seems to have no bounds.
The 49ers were waiting for MRI results Monday on potential season-ending injuries to defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas because the MRI truck expected to meet them at their hotel in West Virginia broke down.
The broken down truck, however, is the least of the concerns for coach Kyle Shanahan.
Along with the injuries to two starting defensive linemen, the Niners are also dealing with a high ankle sprain to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that likely will sideline him this week, a sprained MCL that has shut down Raheem Mostert and injuries to running back Tevin Coleman (knee), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) that all came during a 31-13 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.
- Christian McCaffrey said he plans to attack his rehabilitation from a high ankle sprain the same way he does everything else — with a full head of steam.
The All-Pro running back is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
“I have prided myself on being on the field (but) freak accidents happen a lot, and this is one of them,” McCaffrey said Monday. “If you look around the league there are a lot of guys who are down right now. The biggest thing you can do is stay strong and fight through it. They say (I will be out) four-to-six weeks, well, that’s a challenge to me and hopefully I get back a lot earlier than that. I’m going to attack this like I attack anything else and just go from there.”
The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday.
