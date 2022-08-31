Vikings load up at wide receiver

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor was acquired by Minnesota in a trade with Philadelphia on Wednesday, sending two draft picks to the Eagles for the player who was selected immediately in front of Vikings star Justin Jefferson two years ago.

The Vikings dealt a seventh-round 2023 pick and a conditional fourth-round 2024 pick to the Eagles, whose choice of Reagor out of TCU at No. 21 overall in 2020 delighted Vikings officials and allowed them to take Jefferson next out of LSU.

Jefferson has the most receiving yards (3,016) in NFL history over a player’s first two seasons. Reagor has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns over two years.

With Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn entrenched as the top three wide receivers, Reagor will bring more value as a punt returner. He returned one punt for a 73-yard touchdown as a rookie and averaged 7.3 yards per punt return in 2021 on 31 attempts.

Kellen Mond’s the latest addition to Cleveland’s ever-changing quarterback room.

The Browns claimed Mond off waivers on Wednesday from the Minnesota Vikings, placing the second-year QB third on their depth chart behind fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett and backup Joshua Dobbs.

Cleveland needed a third QB after terminating Josh Rosen’s contract Tuesday when general manager Andrew Berry set the team’s initial 53-man roster.

The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers on Wednesday, a day after the 2021 first-round draft pick was let go by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick last year, struggled at right tackle before being moved to guard after four games. The Alabama product had difficulties inside, too, and dropped on the depth chart this summer before Las Vegas let him go. It’s the first time the Raiders got rid of a first-round pick prior to his second season since 1988, when they dealt 1987 first-rounder John Clay to the Chargers for Jim Lachey.

The Bears have retooled their offensive line after giving up a league-leading 58 sacks last season. Leatherwood could complete with right guard Teven Jenkins and right tackle Larry Borom.

Chicago also claimed defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, defensive lineman Armon Watts, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevon Wesco off waivers.

The Bears released linebacker Joe Thomas and waived linebacker Caleb Johnson, defensive back Duke Shelley, offensive lineman Zachary Thomas and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga. They placed receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve.