Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O'Connell

The Minnesota Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday, completing a sharp offseason shift in direction by turning over the team to the 36-year-old offensive coordinator of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Three days after the Rams beat Cincinnati for the title, O'Connell formally assumed his branch of the Sean McVay tree. He's now the fourth former assistant under the head coach of the Rams to become an NFL head coach himself.

O'Connell replaces Mike Zimmer, fired last month after eight seasons and only two playoff-game wins, and will be introduced on Thursday at team headquarters as the 10th head coach in Vikings history. The Rams scheduled their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Drafted in 2008 by the New England Patriots to be Tom Brady's backup — Brady was already eight years into his seven-time Super Bowl-winning and three-time NFL MVP career — O'Connell remarkably became a head coach in the same offseason that Brady finally retired.

O'Connell attempted only six passes for the Patriots as a rookie, the only regular-season attempts of his career, and he was released the following year. Claimed by the Detroit Lions, he lasted five days there before a trade to the New York Jets.

After a torn labrum sidelined him for the 2010 season, O'Connell bounced from the Jets to the Miami Dolphins and then back to the Jets in 2011. He had a preseason stint with the Chargers in his native San Diego in 2012, but that was the end of his time as a player.

During his time buried on those depth charts, O'Connell continually impressed his coaches and teammates with his grasp of the offense, vision of the field and studious nature.

• Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Taylor was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons leading the Bengals, his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and went on an improbable run through playoffs before losing 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old Taylor is now signed through the 2026 season. He had one year left on his previous contract.

• The Falcons released outside linebacker Dante Fowler on Wednesday.

Fowler signed with the Falcons in March 2020, after recording 11.5 sacks for the Rams in the 2019 season. He was an underachiever with the Falcons, completing two seasons in which he registered 7.5 sacks. He played in 28 of 33 games, including 19 starts.

Fowler was to become an unrestricted free agent when free agency begins March 16.

After an injury-plagued 2020, Fowler restructured his contract with the Falcons with a heavy dose of incentives. He would have earned an extra $1 million if he reached five sacks in 2021, $2 million for seven sacks, $3 million for nine sacks and $4 million had he reached 11. He fell just short of the extra million, finishing with 4.5 sacks.

Baseball

Known to many as Mr. National, Ryan Zimmerman was there for it all with the baseball club in D.C.

The first draft pick in Washington Nationals history, and the public face of the franchise, he lived through 100-loss seasons, playoff heartache and, finally, a World Series championship. And now, at age 37, he’s ready to move on.

In many ways an old-school player, Zimmerman announced his retirement via the new-school method of a Twitter post, ending a decorated playing career in which he became the Nationals’ leader in most major hitting categories and boosted his only major league team to its only title.

Zimmerman set Nationals career records for RBIs (1,061), home runs (284), hits (1,846) and games (1,799), among other marks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0