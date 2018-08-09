The Minnesota Vikings lost a key member of their offensive line Thursday when left guard Nick Easton was placed on injured reserve because of a bulging disc in his neck.
Coach Mike Zimmer made the announcement at a news conference. Easton hadn’t practiced since Aug. 3 because of the injury. He started 12 games in 2017 and five games the year before, playing both center and guard.
Minnesota signed Easton to a one-year, $2.9 million contract in free agency. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Vikings are also missing center Pat Elflein (ankle/shoulder) and right guard Mike Remmers (ankle).
“I know everyone is nervous about our offensive line,” Zimmer said. “But I like the mentality of those guys. I like how they work. I’m around them quite a bit, and they’re going to figure out a way to get it done.”
Minnesota may turn to veteran Tom Compton to replace Easton. The Vikings acquired the Minnesota native in free agency after he spent one year with the Chicago Bears. Before that, he played for the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons.
DOLPHINS: Kenny Stills and two other Miami Dolphins protested during the national anthem before Thursday’s exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Receivers Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled behind teammates lined up standing along the sideline. Defensive end Robert Quinn stood and raised his right fist, as he did during the anthem last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
There were no apparent demonstrations by the Buccaneers.
Stills kneeled during the anthem in the 2016-17 seasons and has been vocal discussing social injustice issues that inspired the protest movement by NFL players.
The league and the players’ union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, or remain in the locker room. The Dolphins issued a statement before training camp saying all options regarding the team’s policy remain open.
BENGALS 30, BEARS 27: Andy Dalton made a solid debut in Cincinnati’s revamped offense, throwing for a pair of touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Chicago Bears at Cincinnati.
The Bengals (1-0) were last in the league on offense last season, the worst finish in franchise history. They overhauled their leaky offensive line, and coordinator Bill Lazor injected more diversity into the playbook. It showed the first time out.
Dalton went 6 of 8 for 103 yards, completing four passes of at least 20 yards. He also had an interception that wasn’t his fault — John Ross fell on his route and Kyle Fuller returned the pickoff 47 yards to the end zone.
The Bengals are hoping that Ross and running back Joe Mixon — their top two picks last season — emerge in the redesigned offense during their second seasons.
Ross had a 20-yard catch. Mixon — moved into the starring role with Jeremy Hill gone — made the game’s most impressive play. He caught a short pass, stiff-armed one defender and spun away from another for a 24-yard touchdown .
The Bears (0-2) rested most of their starters during a 17-16 loss to the Ravens in the Hall of Fame game, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky . His preseason debut Thursday didn’t go very well.
Trubisky was in for two series that netted minus-1 yard on eight plays. The Bears’ only first down on those series came on Carlos Dunlap’s penalty for roughing the quarterback, a late hit on Trubisky. He missed on a deep sideline pass to Kevin White on his opening throw and finished 2 of 4 for 4 yards.
