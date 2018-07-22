Tony Sparano once beat Bill Belichick with the single wing, but wasn’t as old as that made him sound.
Sparano was only 56 when he died unexpectedly Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings announced his death in a statement that did not provide a cause.
He had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach since 2016.
The most memorable moment in Sparano’s 19-year NFL coaching career came in 2008, when he was a rookie head coach with the Miami Dolphins, inheriting a team that had gone 1-15 the previous season. In Week 3 he surprised Belichick with a single wing-style formation that the Dolphins called the wildcat, and they won at New England 38-13.
The wildcat became a fad around the league, and the stunning upset propelled Sparano’s team to 11 wins and the AFC East title. It’s one of two playoff berths for the franchise since 2002.
That was Sparano’s lone winning season, and he was fired in 2011 after going 29-32 in Miami. He was popular with his players, but a dismal home record, declining attendance and a falling-out with general manager Jeff Ireland accelerated his firing by owner Stephen Ross.
Sparano was the Oakland Raiders’ interim head coach in 2014 after the team fired Dennis Allen, and he went 3-9. He also worked as an assistant for the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers, and most recently for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
“I love Tony Sparano,” Zimmer said in a statement. “He was a great teacher, a grinder of a worker and had a toughness and fighting spirit that showed in our linemen. He was a great husband, father and grandfather and a great friend to me. This is just sinking in for us, but Tony will be sorely missed by all.”
GIANTS: Co-owner Steve Tisch told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week that his players won’t be penalized if they kneel during the national anthem and he criticized President Donald Trump for his involvement in the controversy.
Tisch, speaking on Tuesday night at the premier of “The Equalizer 2,” said the team will “support our players.”
“They are not going to be punished,” Tisch, who is a producer for ‘The Equalizer 2,’ told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is not going to be any punitive action taking place against them.”
NFL owners voted 31-0 — with only the 49ers abstaining — during meetings in Atlanta in May to revise the national anthem policy, requiring players on the field to stand during the playing of the anthem. The revised policy also allows players who don’t want to participate in the anthem ceremony to remain in the locker room. A team can be fined by the NFL if any player on the field kneels during the anthem. Under the revised policy, teams also are permitted to discipline players who protest during the anthem.
The NFL has been heavily criticized by President Trump and fans for not requiring players to stand.
TITANS: Linebacker Kevin Dodd has been placed on the “did not report” list, putting his future with Tennessee in question.
The first pick of the second round in 2016 out of Clemson, Dodd skipped voluntary offseason workouts before reporting for the team’s mandatory minicamp in June. Dodd has started only one of 18 games played over his first two seasons, but the Titans hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach in January appeared to be the perfect chance at a fresh start for Dodd with a new coaching staff and new defensive coordinator Dean Pees.
Yet Dodd only reported to the Titans’ offseason program in June when staying away would have meant a fine. He declined to talk to reporters the two days players had access to players.
GIANTS: Rookie running back Saquon Barkley signed his contract on Sunday afternoon, according to the team.
The NFL Network reported that Barkley’s four-year deal is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed. The NFL Network also reported that it includes a $20.76 million signing bonus.
Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in April’s NFL draft, reported to training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., along with the Giants’ other rookies and quarterbacks on Sunday. The Giants will have their first full team training camp practice on Thursday.
Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns, and caught 102 passes for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons at Penn State.
