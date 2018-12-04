NEW YORK — As a television event, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show appears headed for the remainder bin.
The show has been buffeted by bad publicity, bad reviews and now bad numbers. Shown on ABC on Sunday after several years on CBS, its audience of 3.27 million viewers was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV event in 2001. The Nielsen company said the show has lost more than half its television audience in two years.
The runway-style show of models in underwear was hurt when the company’s head of marketing said in an interview that it would not include transgender or plus-sized models because Victoria’s Secret was selling a fantasy. The company later apologized.
In a review, the Washington Post said the show was “too boring to even argue about.”
