Victoria E. Thomas

Victoria E. Thomas, 900 block of College Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, battery, disorderly conduct, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

