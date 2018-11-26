Rash, Victoria E., 5600 block of 381st Avenue, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.

Victoria E. Rash.jpg

