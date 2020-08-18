Victims call Golden State Killer 'sick monster,' 'subhuman'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Victim after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname Golden State Killer.

The daughter of one rape victim gave him an obscene hand gesture and cursed him during the first of four days of hearings in Sacramento County Superior Court before he is formally sentenced to life in prison on Friday.

Some read statements on behalf of their loved ones who could not testify in person, while others proudly gave their names now that DeAngelo, 74, is heading to prison.

“He and his knife had complete control over me for the next two hours,” the daughter of rape survivor Patricia Murphy read from her mother’s statement. “He truly is an evil monster with no soul.”

Murphy in her own statement raised her middle finger and said DeAngelo “can go straight to hell.”

DeAngelo is a former police officer in California who eluded capture for four decades. The scope of his crimes “is simply staggering,” prosecutors said in a court summary released Monday — 13 known murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986.