Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel was red with rage at being stripped of a much-needed win at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
So the four-time Formula One world champion took matters into his own hands — literally.
After getting out of his car with his helmet still on and stomping back to his garage, Vettel then made his way to the post-race grid.
The Montreal crowd watched in amazement as Vettel theatrically grabbed the big No. 1 sign parked in front of race winner Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes car and moved it to where his Ferrari should have been in the empty No. 2 slot.
Then Vettel did the opposite with the No. 2 sign, hauling it over and dramatically plonking it in front of Hamilton's car.
The crowd cheered, as if witnessing a moral victory.
"Obviously I'm angry, as you can imagine," Vettel said. "I gave everything I had today and more."
Vettel had started from pole position and crossed the finish line narrowly ahead of Hamilton.
But Vettel had been given a five-second time penalty for an incident which happened with a little more than 20 laps to go. Despite Vettel taking the checkered flag, that penalty gave the five-time F1 champion Hamilton his fifth win in seven races and 78th overall.
Vettel, meanwhile, has not won in 15 races — a dismal run at the most storied team in F1.
His mistake was basic, unfair time penalty or not.
He went into the grass with Hamilton pressuring behind him, and then swerved back onto the track, forcing Hamilton to brake suddenly to avoid crashing into the barriers to the right of the track.
But amid the anger Vettel did have a point.
F1 carved its reputation in decades of daredevil acts and used to be famed for such high-speed drama but here it was deemed preferable to fine Vettel for an unsafe re-entry back onto the track.
Horse racing
In an extraordinary move, the California Horse Racing Board asked Santa Anita to cancel the remainder of its season — now six days — in the wake of a resumption of horse fatalities over the last few weeks but management of the track said no.
The CHRB is a regulatory agency and does not currently have the power to suspend a race meet or remove race dates without approval of the track. They can take such action if they go through the process of scheduling a meeting with a 10-day notification period and the publishing of an agenda among other procedural hurdles.
The Santa Anita meeting races on Friday through Sunday and closes June 23.
“This would provide the industry more time to fully implement announced safety initiatives and perhaps additional ones,” the CHRB said in a statement released after questions from the Los Angeles Times.
While awaiting a public response from Santa Anita, the CHRB said: “It is our understanding that Santa Anita management, after consultation with certain other industry stakeholders, believes that for a variety of reasons, the future of California racing is best served by continuing to race.”
Formal Dude, a 4-year-old gelding, was euthanized after sustaining an injury during a mile dirt race on Saturday. The presumptive diagnosis is a pelvis injury, according to Dr. Rick Arthur, the chief equine veterinarian for the CHRB.
Boxing
Tough guy in the ring, James "Buddy" McGirt was not so tough on his special day.
McGirt struggled repeatedly with his emotions on a sun-splashed afternoon, at times barely managing to keep it together as he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame at Canastota, N.Y.
"I warned you last night that I was going to cry," McGirt, a two-division champion, said as he looked out at the fans, his wife Gina, and the rest of his family. "Today, my wife, my three daughters and my son, they said something to me that really got to me. They said, 'We're proud of you.'
"It makes me feel that all the hard work that I did for years, they appreciate it," McGirt said. "All the sacrifices, not being home, missing birthdays, holidays, graduations. It's a lot of work. I want my kids to know, I'm sorry. I love you."
Also inducted were: two-division champions Donald Curry and Julian Jackson; Tony DeMarco in the old-timer category; promoter Don Elbaum; referee/judge Guy Jutras; publicist Lee Samuels; and broadcaster Teddy Atlas. Puerto Rican journalist Mario Rivera Martino was selected posthumously.
Inductees were selected in December by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.