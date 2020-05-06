Veteran help is available

MADISON — Veterans with questions about Wisconsin’s veteran programs, benefits and services are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Veterans Benefits Resource Center (VBRC). Staff are standing by to answer questions and help veterans navigate eligibility processes for veteran and survivor benefits, programs and services.

There are three ways to contact VBRC: by phone at 1-800-947-8387, emailing WisVets@dva.wisconsin.gov or using LiveChat online on the lower right-hand corner of the website, WisVets.com. Contact methods are monitored from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Face-to-face and walk-in activities at VBRC remain suspended. WDVA’s COVID-19 updates can also be found on the website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0