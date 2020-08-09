Verstappen holds off Hamilton

Max Verstappen sprung what could be the surprise of the Formula One season by beating Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, England to win the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Red Bull driver crossed the line at Silverstone 11.3 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Valtteri Bottas third.
“I didn’t see it coming but after the first stint it seemed we were really good on tires,” Verstappen said after his ninth career win. "We had a lot of pace in the car. I didn’t have any tire issues and we kept pushing.
“It was an incredible result to win, so everything worked out well and I am very happy.”
Mercedes had been expected to cruise to its fifth win from as many rounds this season. But both Hamilton and Bottas struggled with their tires to clear the way for Verstappen to take an unlikely win.
“It was a massive challenge," Hamilton said. “Congrats to the Red Bull team and to Max. They didn’t have the problems we had today.
“It was definitely unexpected to have the blistering as hardcore. as we experienced. I was nervous the tire was going to explode but I am grateful I managed to progress and get through the race.”
Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari ahead of Red Bull's Alexander Albon. Racing Point’s Lance Stroll was sixth.
Verstappen is now Hamilton’s closest rival for a record-equaling seventh title.
Hamilton will head to next week’s Spanish Grand Prix with a 30-point championship lead over second-place Verstappen. Hamilton has 107 points, Verstappen 77 and Bottas 73.
Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher’s record of 155 career podiums.
Basketball
Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, the legendary high school basketball player from Southern California who became an All-American at USC, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, it was announced Sunday by close friend Mike Lupica.
Lupica said in a tweet that Westphal has glioblastoma, which is a rapidly growing tumor in the brain. "Please pray for friend, No. 44," Lupica said in the tweet.
Westphal, 69, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year. He was part of the 2018 class for the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
As a pro, Westphal joined a dynasty after being picked in the first round by the Boston Celtics. He won a title in his second year and emerged as one of Boston's most valuable reserves in his third season before he was traded to Phoenix for future Hall of Famer Charlie Scott.
With the Suns, Westphal became a star, making three All-NBA first teams and four All-Star Games. He was later traded for another future Hall of Famer, Seattle's Dennis Johnson, and had another All-Star season with the SuperSonics. After his playing days, he would coach the Suns to the NBA Finals.
