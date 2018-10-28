Red Bull's Max Verstappen went from fast to furious to winner. Daniel Ricciardo went from pole position to yet another disaster as engine failure doomed his car yet again.
The Mexican Grand Prix was a wild ride for Red Bull.
The team came to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez expecting to challenge Mercedes and Ferrari for the win in the high altitude of Mexico City.
The 21-year-old Verstappen had dominated practice and looked set to become the youngest driver in Formula One history to win pole position until Ricciardo snatched it away on his final lap. Infuriated, Verstappen returned to the track determined to get the win and defend his 2017 race victory.
"Amazing," said Verstappen. "To be honest with you, I didn't sleep very well last night."
The Dutch driver has two wins this season and five podium finishes in the last seven races. It's strong run in a season that began with mistakes that cost him potential victories and drew a reprimand for dangerous driving moves.
He slammed the door on the victory in Mexico at the start. A furious jump off the line beat Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to the first corner, and Verstappen was off and running toward an easy race for his fifth career victory.
Hamilton secured his fifth career championship with a fourth-place finish. He'd said before the race he likely couldn't beat the Red Bulls.
A poor start and another round of engine failure beat Ricciardo, who has endured a frustrating season. Engine failure has killed his car in six of the last 11 races with two left on the season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.
• Rick Hendrick, a car dealer at the end of the day, pulled off another sales job of Jimmie Johnson to preserve the branding of the seven-time NASCAR champion.
Ally Financial Inc. will sponsor Johnson for all 38 races in the next two NASCAR seasons — the remaining years on Johnson's contract — as he chases a record eighth championship. The deal was announced Sunday before the playoff race at Martinsville Speedway, one of Johnson's final races in his career-long relationship with Lowe's.
Tennis
Roger Federer won his 99th career ATP tour title on Sunday, beating qualifier Marius Copil 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors final at Basel, Switzerland.
A ninth title at Federer's hometown event in Basel, where he was once a ball boy, matched the nine he has won at the Halle grass-court event in Germany. He closed the gap on the all-time singles titles list to Jimmy Connors, who leads with 109.
The top-seeded Swiss rallied from trailing by a service break in each set against the 93rd-ranked Romanian, whose serve was measured at 243 kph (151 mph) in his opening service game.
Federer clinched minutes after saving a break point, taking his first match-point chance when Copil sent a backhand into the net.
• Novak Djokovic is in commanding form and well poised to wrestle back the No. 1-ranking from longtime rival Rafael Nadal at the Paris Masters.
Heading into the Paris event, which starts Monday, Djokovic was only 215 points behind Nadal at a tournament he has won a record four times, the last time in 2015. Nadal has never won here.
The two tennis greats have won a combined 31 Grand Slam titles, with Nadal ahead 17-14. But Djokovic appears to be on an ever-upward curve while Nadal is tentatively returning from a right knee injury.
Djokovic has won four of the last five tournaments he has entered, a strong run including Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and most recently the Shanghai Masters.
Soccer
Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha achieved what seemed impossible in modern soccer: Gaining promotion with a modest club and winning the English Premier League title within two years.
Bankrolling Leicester City but without the lavish spending of the bigger clubs, the Thai billionaire oversaw one of the greatest underdog successes in sports when the 5,000-1 outsiders won soccer's richest competition in 2016.
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was seen weeping as he stared at a fireball in a carpark outside the stadium around an hour after a 1-1 draw with West Ham Saturday night. Moments earlier, the AgustaWestland AW169 had risen from the center circle and cleared the stadium roof before it spiraled out of control and plummeted into an adjacent carpark in flames.
The 60-year-old Vichai and the four other people on board did not survive the inferno, Leicester announced.
