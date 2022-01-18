Vegas Night is back Feb. 12 at Fountain Hall

STURTEVANT — After a year off due to the pandemic, Vegas Night is back as the Racine Founders Rotary Club Foundation presents its annual fundraiser to support Camp Anokijig and the local Rotary club for local community service projects. The main event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Attendees will get a taste of Las Vegas with "funny" money and play Black Jack, Craps and Roulette. Music will be provided by Night Wing with special appearances by Elvis himself. Between games, attendees can browse the silent auction in person or login online.

The $10 admission ticket to Vegas Night will provide an evening of entertainment plus a chance to win a $1,500 voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha. The winner will be drawn at 9 p.m.

Texas Hold'em

Those with a preference for poker are invited to come early for a Texas Hold’em Tournament. Registration for limited seats will begin at noon and the game starts at 2 p.m. Participants will receive 35,000 in chips for a $70 buy in and one $10 add on for 10,000 in chips will be available.

Online raffle

In addition, an online raffle is currently taking place until noon Friday, Feb. 11, or when 500 tickets at $50 each are sold. The drawing for the following prizes will take place at 8 p.m. on the night of the event (participants need not be present to win): $7,500 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, $1,000 third prize, $100-10 winners and $50-10 winners.

To purchase tickets to the event (which include the Las Vegas trip voucher) or raffle tickets, go to http://bidpal.net/rotaryvegasnight.

