Vegas Night is back Feb. 12 at Fountain Hall, online raffle under way

STURTEVANT — After a year off due to the pandemic, the Racine Founders Rotary Club Foundation is hosting a Vegas Night fundraiser to support Camp Anokijig and other community service projects.

The main event will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Participants can gamble with "funny" money and play black jack, craps and roulette.

Music will be provided by Night Wing, with special appearances "by Elvis himself."

Between games, attendees can browse the silent auction items in person or online.

The $10 admission ticket to Vegas Night "will provide an evening of entertainment plus a chance to win a $1,500 voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha," organizers said. The winner will be drawn at 9 p.m.

Texas Hold'em

Those with a preference for poker are invited to come early for a Texas Hold’em Tournament. Registration for limited seats will begin at noon on Feb. 12, and the game starts at 2 p.m.

Participants will receive $35,000 in chips for a $70 buy-in, with an additional $10,000 in chips available for $10.

Online raffle

In addition to the live event on Feb. 12, an online raffle is taking place until noon on Friday, Feb. 11, or when 500 tickets at $50 each are sold. The drawing for the following prizes will take place at 8 p.m. on the night of the event (participants need not be present to win): $7,500 grand prize, $2,500 second prize, $1,000 third prize, $100 (10 winners) and $50 (10 winners).

To purchase tickets to the event (which include the Las Vegas trip voucher) or raffle tickets, go to http://bidpal.net/rotaryvegasnight.

