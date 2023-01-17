Vegas Night is back Feb. 11 at Fountain Hall

STURTEVANT — The Racine Founders Rotary Club Foundation presents its annual Vegas Night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. Proceeeds support Camp Anokijig and the local Rotary Club for local community service projects.
Attendees can get a taste of Las Vegas with "funny money," Black Jack, Craps and Roulette. There will be live by Night Wing and special appearances by an Elvis impersonator. Between games, attendees can browse the silent auction in person or login online.
The $10 admission ticket includes an evening of entertainment plus a chance to win a $1,500 voucher toward a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha. The winner will be drawn at 9 p.m.
To purchase tickets to the event, go to http://bidpal.net/rotaryvegasnight or text rotaryvegasnight to 243725 after Feb. 1.
Those with a preference for poker are invited to come early for a Texas Hold’em Tournament. Registration for limited seats will begin at noon and the game starts at 2 p.m. Participants will receive 35,000 in chips for a $70 buy-in and one $10 add-on for 10,000 in chips will be available. For more information about Texas Hold’em, call 262-989-9157.