Vaughn A Mikulance, 28400 block of Coyote Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
A single mom, Cristal Sanchez decided to start selling cheesecakes as a therapeutic creative outlet and as a way to make some money on the side. Find out how to order from her small business, SancheeZe Cakes, by reading this story.
According to the Racine Police Department, an investigation revealed there was allegedly "no plan or intention of targeting students or staff."
A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
A car with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street. The alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.
Racine's Jennifer Schmidt is joining 50 other state representatives at the event, which begins with the preliminary competition Dec. 12-13 and wraps up with the final competition Dec. 16.
Here's the numbers from the Department of Public Instruction's 2020-21 report cards of all Racine County schools
The Village of Caledonia is working to figure out what to do in 2023, when the village no longer receives federal grant funding covering part of salaries for six firefighters hired last year.
On Sunday, Dec. 5, The Journal Times published an article that described Castillo Venegas as the first Latina Miss Racine because that’s what our reporter was told by the executive director of Miss Racine. After The Journal Times story came out, the director was contacted by a different Miss Racine who reminded her about Wendy Perez, who is of Mexican descent and won Miss Racine in 1983.
Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development was also approved to develop a Seasons-brand housing site in Pleasant Prairie back in March, Seasons at River View.
