Vannessa M Lees
Vannessa M Lees

Vannessa Lees

Vannessa M Lees, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.

