Vannessa M Lees, 1000 block of College Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), alter identity marks (manufacturer property), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
The warrants were located in the 1000 block of Williams Street, the 2000 block of St. Claire Street, the 2300 block of Green Street, the 900 block of Marquette Street and the 3500 block of Victory Avenue. The warrants were the culmination of an eight-month-long investigation into local drug trafficking organization "Bag Boys."
Tamir Williams, who allegedly admitted to the killing in Mount Pleasant, was ordered to be transferred to a mental health facility in Madison to receive treatment.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.
Nearly $150,000 in cash, nearly a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, more than one-fifth of a pound of cocaine and a 1-year-old child in a bathtub were allegedly found in a College Avenue apartment by police officers who went to the home following a report of a civic dispute.
“We are trying something new with this shelter campground, and learning from other communities and people experiencing homelessness in the process," the city's mayor said.
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
A child playing with a lighter ignited a fire that injured one and caused approximately $40,000 in damages.
Foxconn is planning another jobs fair in Racine County. The company says it will be making job offers on the spot for more than 100 openings.
Watch Now: Man killed, woman with injuries flown to hospital after SUV crashes into stalled semi on I-94
A man died and a woman with injuries was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a crash involving an SUV and a semi at Interstate 94, north of 75th Street (Highway 50) Tuesday night.