 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vanderbilt lures Breckterfield
0 comments
UW FOOTBALL

Vanderbilt lures Breckterfield

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin football team will reportedly be seeking a new defensive line coach.

Sources told the State Journal that the Badgers’ defensive line coach, Inoke Breckterfield, is taking the same position at Vanderbilt. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported the news Sunday.

Breckterfield has been at UW since Paul Chryst took over as head coach in 2015.

Vanderbilt hired head coach Clark Lea — formerly the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame — on Dec. 14. Lea and Breckterfield worked together at UCLA in 2011.

Breckterfield has been instrumental in making the Badgers’ defense one of the nation’s best on a yearly basis. He’s help develop standpoint players like Alec James and Conor Sheehy, and the defensive-end trio of Matt Henningsen, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand that has been an anchor of the UW front for the past two seasons.

Breckterfield was an All-American defensive lineman for Oregon State and played professionally in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career.

UW has gone 56-19 with Breckterfield on staff, and the defense led the Big Ten Conference in rushing defense (96.1 yards per game allowed) and third-down defense (28.7% allowed). UW tallied a program-record 51 sacks in 2019.

Details of Breckterfield’s compensation at Vanderbilt has not been released, but he made more than $400,000 at UW each of the past three seasons. His salary was $478,758.32 in 2020.

Lea replaces Derek Mason, who was fired at the end of the Commodores’ 0-9 season. Mason was 27-55 at the SEC school in seven seasons.

Colton Bartholomew is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Two killed in overnight crash on I-94 in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.

+10
Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'
Local News

Remembering Joyce Leffler, a community pillar who 'basically wrote the Sex Ed curriculum for Racine'

  • 7 min to read

“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News