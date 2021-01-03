Vanderbilt lures Breckterfield

The University of Wisconsin football team will reportedly be seeking a new defensive line coach.
Sources told the State Journal that the Badgers’ defensive line coach, Inoke Breckterfield, is taking the same position at Vanderbilt. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman also reported the news Sunday.
Breckterfield has been at UW since Paul Chryst took over as head coach in 2015.
Vanderbilt hired head coach Clark Lea — formerly the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame — on Dec. 14. Lea and Breckterfield worked together at UCLA in 2011.
Breckterfield has been instrumental in making the Badgers’ defense one of the nation’s best on a yearly basis. He’s help develop standpoint players like Alec James and Conor Sheehy, and the defensive-end trio of Matt Henningsen, Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand that has been an anchor of the UW front for the past two seasons.
Breckterfield was an All-American defensive lineman for Oregon State and played professionally in the Canadian Football League before beginning his coaching career.
UW has gone 56-19 with Breckterfield on staff, and the defense led the Big Ten Conference in rushing defense (96.1 yards per game allowed) and third-down defense (28.7% allowed). UW tallied a program-record 51 sacks in 2019.
Details of Breckterfield’s compensation at Vanderbilt has not been released, but he made more than $400,000 at UW each of the past three seasons. His salary was $478,758.32 in 2020.
Lea replaces Derek Mason, who was fired at the end of the Commodores’ 0-9 season. Mason was 27-55 at the SEC school in seven seasons.
Colton Bartholomew is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.