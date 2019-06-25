Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6⅓ innings of three-hit ball, and Vanderbilt got to Michigan's shaky bullpen in a 4-1 victory in Game 2 of the College World Series finals Tuesday night at Omaha.
The Commodores (58-12) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park. Michigan is playing for its first national title since 1962, and Vanderbilt is trying for its first since 2014.
Rocker (12-5) set the tone in another in a line of strong performances. Ten of the 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman's first 11 pitches were strikes.
Michigan (50-21) failed to score in the opening inning for the first time in its five CWS games and five of the first six batters struck out.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Paige (4-1), pitching for the first time since June 8 in regionals, drew the start for Michigan and worked four-plus innings.
The problems for the Wolverines started after Paige departed. The Commodores picked up an unearned run in the fifth and then Jack Weisenberger, who relieved Benjamin Keizer with two runners on in the sixth, let in two runs on wild pitches to back-to-back batters.
Philip Clarke's ninth homer, against Angelo Smith, made it 4-0.
Rocker worked around two singles, two walks and two errors through six shutout innings. Jack Blomgren singled against him leading off the seventh and a balk put him on second. Rocker struck out Joe Donovan and then left to an ovation from the fans behind the Vanderbilt dugout.
Ako Thomas greeted Tyler Brown with an RBI single for the Wolverines' only run.
Rocker is 10-1 in his last 11 starts, and he's 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament with a 0.96 ERA, 44 strikeouts, five walks in 28 innings.
College sports
California lawmakers are debating whether to let student athletes sign endorsement deals and hire agents in a move that could upend the multibillion-dollar business of college sports.
A proposed law wending through the state Assembly would scrap policies that strictly limit the ways in which college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, raising the prospect of private sponsorships long off-limits for students.
The bill comes amid an ongoing national debate over the extent to which students can financially benefit from their athletic performance.
The legislation's backers argue it is a matter of fairness.
"This is a civil rights issue of today," said Sen. Steven Bradford, a Democrat from Gardena, California, and an author of the legislation.
But universities across the state are opposing the law, arguing it would put them in direct conflict with National Collegiate Athletic Association policies.
The NCAA's president suggested that California schools may be prohibited from participating in national championships.
Hockey
The NHL released its complete 2019-20 regular-season schedule, with the Blackhawks returning from their season opener in Prague on Oct. 4 to launch a season-long seven-game homestand.
The home opener at the United Center against the Sharks on Oct. 10 was previously announced last week.
Former Hawks coach Joel Quenneville, who was hired by the Panthers in April, will make his only appearance in Chicago on Jan. 21.
The schedule includes a brutal month of February in which the Hawks play 11 of 14 games on the road, including games against the Lightning and the Stanley Cup-champion Blues as well as a five-game Canadian trip that sends them to Winnipeg twice in eight days.
• The Blues made official Tuesday what everyone had expected the moment Craig Berube led St. Louis to a remarkable turnaround capped by the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
They stripped the interim tag from his title and signed him to three-year contract.
Berube had been the interim coach since taking over for Mike Yeo on Nov. 19, but general manager Doug Armstrong acknowledged during the playoffs an extension was a foregone conclusion. And that was before the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in seven games to hoist the Stanley Cup.
Football
Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams is expected to miss the season after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The team said in a statement that Williams is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured at a practice earlier this month.
The Bengals drafted Williams at No. 11 overall in April, looking to upgrade an offensive line that has been a longstanding problem. They also took guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round and drafted center Billy Price in the first round last year. Cordy Glenn, last year's left tackle, is expected to return to his former spot.
