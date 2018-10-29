When the New York Mets went looking for a general manager, they found one in a peculiar place.
On the other side of the bargaining table.
Baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen has agreed to switch roles and become GM of the Mets, team spokesman Harold Kaufman confirmed Monday.
Kaufman said chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and Van Wagenen have settled on contract terms, although no paperwork had been signed just yet. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
A news conference to introduce Van Wagenen is planned for Tuesday at Citi Field. He was chosen to replace Sandy Alderson, who took a leave in June following a recurrence of cancer. Alderson said the club’s poor performance did not merit him returning.
And so, at the start of a pivotal offseason, the Mets’ first pitch is a changeup.
The 44-year-old Van Wagenen is set to swap sides in labor relations. He has represented high-profile players all around the majors, including current Mets stars Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier. He also represents Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback.
GIANTS: Madison Bumgarner’s $12 million contract option for the 2019 season has been exercised by the San Francisco Giants, keeping the 2014 World Series MVP and ace left-hander with the club for at least one more season after his past two years were shortened by injuries.
The Giants on Monday also exercised third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s option for the $555,000 minimum.
In April 2012, Bumgarner signed a $35.56 million, six-year deal through 2017 that included $12 million club options for the 2018 and ‘19 seasons.
Bumgarner, 29, broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he was hit by a line drive from Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield in his final spring training start. He returned to go 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 starts over 129 2/3 innings.
Bumgarner missed nearly three months last year following a dirt bike accident during an off day in Colorado.
Sandoval, the 2012 World Series MVP, is recovering from right hamstring surgery and didn’t play after July 29. His salary for next season will be offset against the $18 million he is still owed by Boston. He signed a $95 million, five-year deal with the Red Sox after the 2014 season and departed San Francisco.
The Giants reinstated from the 60-day disabled list catcher Buster Posey, Sandoval, right-handers Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto and Julian Fernandez.
ATHLETICS: Manager Bob Melvin has been rewarded for guiding another turnaround, receiving a long-term contract extension. The A’s also reached new deals with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst.
The extensions for all three were announced Monday by the small-budget franchise. Under Melvin’s guidance, a young, slugging Oakland club went 97-65 and lost the wild-card game 7-2 to the New York Yankees.
WHITE SOX: The White Sox have declined their $16 million option on James Shields and exercised a $2 million buyout, making the veteran right-hander a free agent.
Chicago also exercised a $4.65 million team option on reliever Nate Jones and reinstated right-hander Michael Kopech from the 60-day disabled list.
Shields was 7-16 with a 4.53 ERA in 34 appearances — 33 starts — last season. He had a 5.31 ERA in 2½ years with the White Sox, who acquired him from San Diego for prospect Fernando Tatis Jr.
Jones was limited to 33 appearances by a strained muscle in his right arm.
Kopech had Tommy John surgery in September after making four starts for the White Sox and will miss next season.
CARDINALS: Adam Wainwright became a free agent Monday, then finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals that allows him to earn $8 million in performance bonuses as a starting pitcher, $3 million for relief appearances and $4 million more for games finished.
St. Louis announced the agreement Oct. 11, but the deal was held up because it would have violated baseball’s labor contract, which says guaranteed salaries cannot be reduced by more than 20 percent.
Wainwright was coming off a $97.5 million, five-year contract that paid $19.5 million this year. Because he became a free agent, the maximum-cut rule no longer applied.
He would get a $500,000 bonus for five starts, $1 million each for 10 and 15, $1.5 million for 20, and $2 million apiece for 25 and 30.
Wainwright would get $500,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60 relief appearances, $500,000 apiece for 25 and 30 games finished, and $600,000 each for 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55.
DIAMONDBACKS: Arizona picked up the $14.5 million option on Paul Goldschmidt’s contract for the 2019 season.
The club option was attached to the five-year, $32 million deal Goldschmidt signed in 2014, a deal considered one of the most team-friendly in baseball considering Goldschmidt’s production through those years.
The 31-year-old slugger, considered the face of the franchise, is a .297 career hitter with 209 home runs and 710 RBIs. He also is one of the game’s best defensive first basemen.
Last season, Goldschmidt hit .290 with 33 homers and 83 RBIs.
NATIONALS: Washington exercised its $6 million club option for 2019 on lefty closer Sean Doolittle.
His contract has another team option, at $6.5 million, for 2020.
The 32-year-old Doolittle had 25 saves and a 3-3 record with a 1.60 ERA in 43 appearances this season, earning an NL All-Star selection.
He missed two months with an injured left foot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.