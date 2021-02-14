Van der Poel sets speedskating mark

Nils van der Poel of Sweden set a world record in the 10,000 meters on Sunday to win his second title at the world single distances speedskating championships at the Thialf Oval in Heerenveen, Netherlands.
Van der Poel’s winning time of 12:32.95 shaved nearly a second off the record set a year ago by Graeme Fish of Canada at the Utah Olympic Oval.
“Eat fish for dinner!” a beaming Van der Poel yelled into a camera after his victory.
Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, the 2014 Olympic 10,000-meter champion, was second nearly 13 seconds behind the dominant Van der Poel.
Russian skater Alexander Rumyantsev was third.
Van der Poel’s victory came after he won the 5,000 on Thursday, beating pre-race favorite Patrick Roest into second place.
“It was the challenge of my life,” the Swede with a Dutch grandfather said of Sunday’s race in an interview with broadcaster NOS. “And also it’s a new club record in my club in Trollhättan, so don’t forget that,” he added with a smile.
College basketball
Jared Rhoden had 20 points as Seton Hall topped Marquette 57-51 on Sunday in Newark, N.J.
Sandro Mamukelashvili had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall (12-8, 9-5 Big East Conference). Shavar Reynolds, Jr. added 10 points. Myles Cale had seven rebounds.
D.J. Carton had 16 points for the Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-10). Theo John added 14 points and seven rebounds. Koby McEwen had 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Seton Hall defeated Marquette 70-63 on Dec. 17.
Baseball
Justin Turner is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night that he’s ready to “run it back” with the World Series champions after agreeing to a $34 million, two-year deal.
The 36-year-old third baseman batted .307 with four homers, 23 RBIs and an .860 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Turner’s contract includes a club option for a third year that could raise the value to $48 million over three years. He will receive an $8 million signing bonus and can earn up to an additional $4 million in performance bonuses.
The red-headed slugger hit .320 with two homers during the World Series before being pulled from the deciding Game 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He infamously broke protocol by returning to the field after the final out and removed his mask near teammates during the celebration. MLB decided against punishing him.
Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year deal with the Dodgers expired after the World Series. He earned a prorated $7,037,037 of his $19 million salary in 2020.
- Left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled second season with the New York Yankees.
The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Paxton can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for starts: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22.
He earned $4,629,630 in prorated pay from a $12.5 million salary last year with New York.
Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18, striking out 617 and walking 168 in 582⅓ innings. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for a top prospect, left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-hander Erik Swanson.